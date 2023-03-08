Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Stock Records -12.62% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) has gone down by -6.04% for the week, with a -8.77% drop in the past month and a -12.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.41% for EXTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.44% for EXTR stock, with a simple moving average of 17.29% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) Right Now?

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.98. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) is $21.93, which is $4.34 above the current market price. The public float for EXTR is 128.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXTR on March 08, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

EXTR) stock’s latest price update

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR)’s stock price has decreased by -1.35 compared to its previous closing price of 17.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.04% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXTR

The stock of Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) has gone down by -6.04% for the week, with a -8.77% drop in the past month and a -12.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.41% for EXTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.44% for EXTR stock, with a simple moving average of 17.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXTR stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for EXTR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EXTR in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $13.50 based on the research report published on July 13th of the previous year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXTR reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for EXTR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 29th, 2021.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to EXTR, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on July 15th of the previous year.

EXTR Trading at -5.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares sank -6.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXTR fell by -6.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.74. In addition, Extreme Networks Inc. saw -3.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXTR starting from TATE CRISTINA CAMAHORT, who sale 669 shares at the price of $18.78 back on Feb 16. After this action, TATE CRISTINA CAMAHORT now owns 20,950 shares of Extreme Networks Inc., valued at $12,564 using the latest closing price.

Khanna Raj, the Director of Extreme Networks Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $19.53 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Khanna Raj is holding 237,267 shares at $195,318 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.57 for the present operating margin

+55.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Extreme Networks Inc. stands at +3.98. Equity return is now at value 50.70, with 4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.