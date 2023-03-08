Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) is 13.31x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EXPD is 0.99. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) is $99.57, which is -$10.34 below the current market price. The public float for EXPD is 153.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.59% of that float. On March 08, 2023, EXPD’s average trading volume was 1.46M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

EXPD) stock’s latest price update

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD)’s stock price has decreased by -0.17 compared to its previous closing price of 109.80. but the company has seen a 4.83% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EXPD’s Market Performance

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) has experienced a 4.83% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.34% drop in the past month, and a -5.12% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.28% for EXPD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.29% for EXPD stock, with a simple moving average of 6.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPD stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for EXPD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EXPD in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $107 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXPD reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for EXPD stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2022.

EXPD Trading at 0.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares sank -4.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPD rose by +4.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.69. In addition, Expeditors International of Washington Inc. saw 5.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPD starting from ALGER EUGENE K, who sale 11,500 shares at the price of $113.43 back on Nov 16. After this action, ALGER EUGENE K now owns 17,879 shares of Expeditors International of Washington Inc., valued at $1,304,422 using the latest closing price.

POWELL BRADLEY S, the Senior VP – CFO of Expeditors International of Washington Inc., sale 17,206 shares at $106.23 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that POWELL BRADLEY S is holding 0 shares at $1,827,838 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.69 for the present operating margin

+13.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. stands at +7.95. Equity return is now at value 38.90, with 19.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.