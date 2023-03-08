Eversource Energy (ES) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Eversource Energy (ES) has seen a -1.73% decrease in the past week, with a -7.83% drop in the past month, and a -11.53% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for ES. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.08% for ES stock, with a simple moving average of -11.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is above average at 18.30x. The 36-month beta value for ES is also noteworthy at 0.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for ES is $89.93, which is $14.65 above than the current price. The public float for ES is 347.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.02% of that float. The average trading volume of ES on March 08, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

ES) stock’s latest price update

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES)’s stock price has decreased by -2.15 compared to its previous closing price of 75.69. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ES

The stock of Eversource Energy (ES) has seen a -1.73% decrease in the past week, with a -7.83% drop in the past month, and a -11.53% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for ES. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.08% for ES stock, with a simple moving average of -11.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ES

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ES reach a price target of $92, previously predicting the price at $86. The rating they have provided for ES stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to ES, setting the target price at $96 in the report published on August 01st of the previous year.

ES Trading at -8.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares sank -8.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ES fell by -1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.66. In addition, Eversource Energy saw -11.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ES starting from FORRY LINDA DORCENA, who sale 1,554 shares at the price of $75.03 back on Mar 03. After this action, FORRY LINDA DORCENA now owns 8,252 shares of Eversource Energy, valued at $116,594 using the latest closing price.

Williams Frederica M, the Trustee of Eversource Energy, sale 1,943 shares at $78.83 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Williams Frederica M is holding 20,763 shares at $153,167 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.89 for the present operating margin

+25.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eversource Energy stands at +11.43. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.

Conclusion

In summary, Eversource Energy (ES) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.