Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (ARQT) Stock

The stock of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) has gone down by -15.39% for the week, with a -17.88% drop in the past month and a -21.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.44% for ARQT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.95% for ARQT stock, with a simple moving average of -29.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) is $54.11, which is $40.93 above the current market price. The public float for ARQT is 58.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 20.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARQT on March 08, 2023 was 824.39K shares.

ARQT) stock’s latest price update

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT)’s stock price has decreased by -5.85 compared to its previous closing price of 14.54. However, the company has seen a -15.39% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARQT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARQT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for ARQT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARQT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $46 based on the research report published on September 07th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARQT reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for ARQT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 17th, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to ARQT, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

ARQT Trading at -12.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.90%, as shares sank -17.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARQT fell by -15.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.15. In addition, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. saw -7.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARQT starting from Watanabe Todd Franklin, who sale 5,472 shares at the price of $15.83 back on Mar 02. After this action, Watanabe Todd Franklin now owns 369,092 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., valued at $86,606 using the latest closing price.

Burnett Patrick, the of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., sale 1,751 shares at $15.83 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Burnett Patrick is holding 39,813 shares at $27,713 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARQT

Equity return is now at value -134.00, with -76.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.