Evaluating the Ups and Downs of APi Group Corporation’s (APG) Stock

The stock of APi Group Corporation (APG) has seen a -0.09% decrease in the past week, with a 5.25% gain in the past month, and a 21.04% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.93% for APG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.60% for APG stock, with a simple moving average of 32.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) is above average at 257.91x. The 36-month beta value for APG is also noteworthy at 1.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for APG is $27.00, which is $4.2 above than the current price. The public float for APG is 205.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.74% of that float. The average trading volume of APG on March 08, 2023 was 778.22K shares.

APG stock's latest price update

APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG)’s stock price has decreased by -1.01 compared to its previous closing price of 23.71. but the company has seen a -0.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of APG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for APG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $23 based on the research report published on July 11th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APG reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for APG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 17th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to APG, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on March 25th of the previous year.

APG Trading at 11.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares surge +8.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APG fell by -0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.74. In addition, APi Group Corporation saw 24.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APG starting from MALKIN ANTHONY E, who purchase 43,000 shares at the price of $15.10 back on Sep 19. After this action, MALKIN ANTHONY E now owns 83,400 shares of APi Group Corporation, valued at $649,300 using the latest closing price.

MALKIN ANTHONY E, the Director of APi Group Corporation, purchase 21,500 shares at $15.10 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that MALKIN ANTHONY E is holding 77,396 shares at $324,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APG

Equity return is now at value 1.30, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, APi Group Corporation (APG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.