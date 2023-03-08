Evaluating the Impact of -4.57 Increase on Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s (HALO) Stock

The stock of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) has gone down by -9.56% for the week, with a -17.57% drop in the past month and a -26.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.92% for HALO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.45% for HALO stock, with a simple moving average of -9.56% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) is 30.12x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HALO is 1.26. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) is $56.11, which is $13.35 above the current market price. The public float for HALO is 133.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.06% of that float. On March 08, 2023, HALO’s average trading volume was 1.19M shares.

HALO) stock’s latest price update

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO)’s stock price has decreased by -4.57 compared to its previous closing price of 45.48. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/13/22 that Antares Pharma Stock Soars After $960 Million Halozyme Buyout

Analysts’ Opinion of HALO

The stock of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) has gone down by -9.56% for the week, with a -17.57% drop in the past month and a -26.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.92% for HALO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.45% for HALO stock, with a simple moving average of -9.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HALO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HALO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HALO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HALO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $65 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HALO reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for HALO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 28th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to HALO, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on September 09th of the previous year.

HALO Trading at -16.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HALO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares sank -16.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HALO fell by -9.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.59. In addition, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. saw -23.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HALO starting from Henderson Jeffrey William, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $47.71 back on Mar 01. After this action, Henderson Jeffrey William now owns 39,045 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., valued at $477,100 using the latest closing price.

Henderson Jeffrey William, the Director of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $48.51 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Henderson Jeffrey William is holding 49,045 shares at $485,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HALO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.85 for the present operating margin

+72.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. stands at +30.62. Equity return is now at value 98.60, with 12.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.65.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.