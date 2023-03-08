Evaluating the Impact of -2.06 Increase on InMode Ltd.’s (INMD) Stock

The stock of InMode Ltd. (INMD) has seen a -2.77% decrease in the past week, with a -8.50% drop in the past month, and a -9.00% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.15% for INMD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.10% for INMD stock, with a simple moving average of 3.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) Right Now?

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.98x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.11. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted for InMode Ltd. (INMD) by analysts is $48.25, which is $14.89 above the current market price. The public float for INMD is 69.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.48% of that float. On March 08, 2023, the average trading volume of INMD was 1.47M shares.

INMD) stock’s latest price update

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD)’s stock price has decreased by -2.06 compared to its previous closing price of 34.06. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INMD

The stock of InMode Ltd. (INMD) has seen a -2.77% decrease in the past week, with a -8.50% drop in the past month, and a -9.00% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.15% for INMD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.10% for INMD stock, with a simple moving average of 3.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INMD

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INMD reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for INMD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 21st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to INMD, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

INMD Trading at -6.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares sank -8.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INMD fell by -2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.76. In addition, InMode Ltd. saw -6.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.55 for the present operating margin

+83.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for InMode Ltd. stands at +35.56. Equity return is now at value 33.70, with 29.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.67.

Conclusion

To sum up, InMode Ltd. (INMD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.