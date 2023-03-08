Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Enfusion Inc. (NYSE: ENFN)’s stock price has increased by 12.27 compared to its previous closing price of 10.11. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enfusion Inc. (NYSE: ENFN) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ENFN is 66.00M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.74% of that float. The average trading volume for ENFN on March 08, 2023 was 362.70K shares.

ENFN’s Market Performance

ENFN’s stock has seen a 5.88% increase for the week, with a -5.42% drop in the past month and a 17.37% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.59% for Enfusion Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.20% for ENFN stock, with a simple moving average of -0.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENFN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENFN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ENFN by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for ENFN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $10 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENFN reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for ENFN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to ENFN, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on October 03rd of the previous year.

ENFN Trading at 3.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares sank -0.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENFN rose by +5.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.89. In addition, Enfusion Inc. saw 17.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENFN starting from Groman Dan, who sale 3,877 shares at the price of $10.93 back on Feb 17. After this action, Groman Dan now owns 89,856 shares of Enfusion Inc., valued at $42,376 using the latest closing price.

Groman Dan, the Chief Technology Officer of Enfusion Inc., sale 3,877 shares at $10.93 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that Groman Dan is holding 80,976 shares at $42,376 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENFN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-246.99 for the present operating margin

+71.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enfusion Inc. stands at -141.73. Equity return is now at value -29.60, with -15.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.