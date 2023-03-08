Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) has gone down by -7.19% for the week, with a -30.96% drop in the past month and a -13.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.91% for NRGV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.66% for NRGV stock, with a simple moving average of -43.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Right Now?

The public float for NRGV is 109.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NRGV on March 08, 2023 was 1.51M shares.

NRGV) stock’s latest price update

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV)’s stock price has decreased by -1.90 compared to its previous closing price of 3.16. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRGV

Chardan Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NRGV reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for NRGV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 29th, 2022.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to NRGV, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on March 22nd of the previous year.

NRGV Trading at -16.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRGV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.25%, as shares sank -30.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRGV fell by -7.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.57. In addition, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. saw -0.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRGV starting from Pedretti Andrea, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $3.18 back on Mar 01. After this action, Pedretti Andrea now owns 1,126,982 shares of Energy Vault Holdings Inc., valued at $79,535 using the latest closing price.

Pedretti Andrea, the Chief Technology Officer of Energy Vault Holdings Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $3.78 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Pedretti Andrea is holding 1,277,887 shares at $94,585 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRGV

Equity return is now at value -32.60, with -23.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.