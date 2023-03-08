Energy Fuels Inc.’s (UUUU) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) has gone down by -9.09% for the week, with a -17.57% drop in the past month and a -9.90% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.35% for UUUU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.10% for UUUU stock, with a simple moving average of -6.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) is $10.94, which is $4.32 above the current market price. The public float for UUUU is 153.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UUUU on March 08, 2023 was 1.67M shares.

UUUU) stock’s latest price update

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU)’s stock price has decreased by -5.43 compared to its previous closing price of 6.45. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UUUU Trading at -10.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UUUU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares sank -14.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UUUU fell by -9.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.89. In addition, Energy Fuels Inc. saw -1.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UUUU starting from Morrison Alex G, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $6.03 back on Dec 08. After this action, Morrison Alex G now owns 150,159 shares of Energy Fuels Inc., valued at $48,239 using the latest closing price.

HIGGS DENNIS LYLE, the Director of Energy Fuels Inc., sale 17,212 shares at $6.91 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that HIGGS DENNIS LYLE is holding 264,837 shares at $118,957 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.