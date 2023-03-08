Energy Focus Inc.’s (EFOI) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) has seen a 36.45% increase in the past week, with a 11.52% gain in the past month, and a 77.29% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.39% for EFOI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.30% for EFOI stock, with a simple moving average of -7.96% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.34.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) is $6.00, which is $5.33 above the current market price. The public float for EFOI is 8.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.49% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EFOI on March 08, 2023 was 143.48K shares.

EFOI) stock’s latest price update

Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI)’s stock price has increased by 33.78 compared to its previous closing price of 0.50. However, the company has experienced a 36.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of EFOI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EFOI stocks, with FBR & Co. repeating the rating for EFOI by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for EFOI in the upcoming period, according to FBR & Co. is $3.50 based on the research report published on May 05th of the previous year 2017.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EFOI reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for EFOI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 15th, 2016.

FBR Capital gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to EFOI, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on August 15th of the previous year.

EFOI Trading at 21.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EFOI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.95%, as shares sank -3.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +102.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EFOI rose by +36.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5548. In addition, Energy Focus Inc. saw 112.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EFOI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-88.47 for the present operating margin

+17.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Focus Inc. stands at -79.94. Equity return is now at value -276.40, with -85.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.