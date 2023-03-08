Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO)’s stock price has decreased by -3.96 compared to its previous closing price of 9.60. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.24. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) by analysts is $10.78, which is $1.66 above the current market price. The public float for EGO is 159.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.08% of that float. On March 08, 2023, the average trading volume of EGO was 1.72M shares.

EGO’s Market Performance

EGO stock saw a decrease of -1.07% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.39% and a quarterly a decrease of 10.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.01% for Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.25% for EGO stock, with a simple moving average of 27.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGO

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EGO reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for EGO stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on October 09th, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Buy” to EGO, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

EGO Trading at 2.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares surge +0.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGO fell by -1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.11. In addition, Eldorado Gold Corporation saw 10.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.11 for the present operating margin

+13.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eldorado Gold Corporation stands at -5.64. Equity return is now at value -11.00, with -7.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.