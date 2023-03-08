Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.93 compared to its previous closing price of 177.15. However, the company has experienced a 0.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/01/22 that U.S. Manufacturing Growth Slows. But Investors Pile Into GE, Eaton, and Other Industrial Stocks.

Is It Worth Investing in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) Right Now?

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ETN is 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ETN is $183.18, which is $4.91 above the current price. The public float for ETN is 396.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ETN on March 08, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

ETN’s Market Performance

ETN stock saw an increase of 0.33% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.51% and a quarterly increase of 7.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.98% for Eaton Corporation plc (ETN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.88% for ETN stock, with a simple moving average of 17.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETN

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETN reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for ETN stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on May 24th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to ETN, setting the target price at $194 in the report published on February 07th of the previous year.

ETN Trading at 6.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +8.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETN rose by +0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $172.93. In addition, Eaton Corporation plc saw 11.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETN starting from BRICKHOUSE BRIAN S, who sale 21,347 shares at the price of $176.97 back on Mar 03. After this action, BRICKHOUSE BRIAN S now owns 15,905 shares of Eaton Corporation plc, valued at $3,777,885 using the latest closing price.

Faria Joao V, the below. of Eaton Corporation plc, sale 5,204 shares at $174.55 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Faria Joao V is holding 76,314 shares at $908,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.62 for the present operating margin

+33.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eaton Corporation plc stands at +11.86. Equity return is now at value 14.90, with 7.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.