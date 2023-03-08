Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE: ESTE)’s stock price has decreased by -0.35 compared to its previous closing price of 14.39. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) Right Now?

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ESTE is 2.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ESTE is $25.33, which is $10.99 above the current price. The public float for ESTE is 74.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ESTE on March 08, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

ESTE’s Market Performance

ESTE stock saw an increase of 1.92% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.68% and a quarterly increase of -1.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.54% for Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.63% for ESTE stock, with a simple moving average of -1.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESTE stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for ESTE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ESTE in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $19 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESTE reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for ESTE stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on July 06th, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to ESTE, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on April 14th of the previous year.

ESTE Trading at 4.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares surge +6.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESTE rose by +2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.75. In addition, Earthstone Energy Inc. saw 0.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESTE starting from Oviedo Tony, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $16.41 back on Nov 11. After this action, Oviedo Tony now owns 71,409 shares of Earthstone Energy Inc., valued at $820,500 using the latest closing price.

Oviedo Tony, the EVP, PAO of Earthstone Energy Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $15.66 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Oviedo Tony is holding 121,409 shares at $783,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.28 for the present operating margin

+56.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Earthstone Energy Inc. stands at +8.46. Equity return is now at value 34.90, with 13.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.