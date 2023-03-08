E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) is $7.33, which is $1.74 above the current market price. The public float for ETWO is 253.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.70% of that float. On March 08, 2023, ETWO’s average trading volume was 1.55M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

ETWO) stock’s latest price update

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO)’s stock price has decreased by -5.41 compared to its previous closing price of 5.91. Despite this, the company has experienced a -9.84% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/12/22 that Biogen, PayPal, Block, Ally Financial: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

ETWO’s Market Performance

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) has experienced a -9.84% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -17.79% drop in the past month, and a -9.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.48% for ETWO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.94% for ETWO stock, with a simple moving average of -15.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETWO

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETWO reach a price target of $5.50. The rating they have provided for ETWO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 21st, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to ETWO, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

ETWO Trading at -9.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.63%, as shares sank -13.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETWO fell by -9.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.23. In addition, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. saw -4.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETWO starting from Farlekas Michael, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $6.04 back on Mar 06. After this action, Farlekas Michael now owns 230,478 shares of E2open Parent Holdings Inc., valued at $78,573 using the latest closing price.

Farlekas Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of E2open Parent Holdings Inc., sale 13,000 shares at $6.55 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Farlekas Michael is holding 243,478 shares at $85,123 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.61 for the present operating margin

+36.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stands at -38.95. Equity return is now at value -10.80, with -6.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.