e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) has gone down by -1.40% for the week, with a 5.68% rise in the past month and a 33.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.14% for ELF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.63% for ELF stock, with a simple moving average of 65.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) is 86.40x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ELF is 1.50. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ELF is 50.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.90% of that float. On March 08, 2023, ELF’s average trading volume was 827.19K shares.

ELF) stock’s latest price update

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF)’s stock price has increased by 2.25 compared to its previous closing price of 72.08. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/03/22 that E.l.f. Beauty Posts Another Beat and a Raise. The Stock Surges.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELF stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ELF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ELF in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $75 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ELF reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $65. The rating they have provided for ELF stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2023.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to ELF, setting the target price at $77 in the report published on February 02nd of the current year.

ELF Trading at 17.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.25%, as shares surge +7.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELF fell by -1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +240.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.49. In addition, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. saw 33.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELF starting from Milsten Scott, who sale 24,883 shares at the price of $74.99 back on Mar 03. After this action, Milsten Scott now owns 92,970 shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc., valued at $1,866,012 using the latest closing price.

AMIN TARANG, the Chief Executive Officer of e.l.f. Beauty Inc., sale 30,569 shares at $72.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that AMIN TARANG is holding 316,927 shares at $2,226,646 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.60 for the present operating margin

+58.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. stands at +5.55. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 8.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.97.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.