Duck Creek Technologies Inc.’s (DCT) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, DCT stock has gone down by -0.05%, with a monthly gain of 0.11% and a quarterly surge of 66.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.23% for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.34% for DCT stock, with a simple moving average of 30.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for DCT is $17.25, which is -$2.79 below the current price. The public float for DCT is 95.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DCT on March 08, 2023 was 1.53M shares.

DCT) stock’s latest price update

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT)’s stock price has increased by 0.11 compared to its previous closing price of 18.91. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 01/09/23 that These Stocks Are Moving the Most Monday: Tesla, Zillow, Regeneron, and More

Analysts’ Opinion of DCT

In the past week, DCT stock has gone down by -0.05%, with a monthly gain of 0.11% and a quarterly surge of 66.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.23% for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.34% for DCT stock, with a simple moving average of 30.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DCT stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for DCT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DCT in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $19 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DCT reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for DCT stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to DCT, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on December 01st of the previous year.

DCT Trading at 9.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.16%, as shares surge +0.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCT fell by -0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.87. In addition, Duck Creek Technologies Inc. saw 57.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DCT starting from Harris Eva F., who purchase 3,516 shares at the price of $14.25 back on Jul 01. After this action, Harris Eva F. now owns 76,901 shares of Duck Creek Technologies Inc., valued at $50,103 using the latest closing price.

RHODES KEVIN R, the Chief Financial Officer of Duck Creek Technologies Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $16.66 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25, which means that RHODES KEVIN R is holding 137,393 shares at $49,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.75 for the present operating margin

+56.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. stands at -2.75. Equity return is now at value -1.90, with -1.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.