Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY)’s stock price has increased by 37.12 compared to its previous closing price of 5.95. However, the company has seen a 36.89% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DSEY is $6.50, which is -$1.26 below the current price. The public float for DSEY is 313.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DSEY on March 08, 2023 was 421.54K shares.

DSEY’s Market Performance

DSEY stock saw an increase of 36.89% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 34.85% and a quarterly increase of 61.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.45% for Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 37.76% for DSEY stock, with a simple moving average of 33.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DSEY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DSEY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DSEY by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for DSEY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DSEY reach a price target of $5.80. The rating they have provided for DSEY stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

DSEY Trading at 49.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares surge +35.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +87.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSEY rose by +37.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.03. In addition, Diversey Holdings Ltd. saw 91.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DSEY starting from FOSS ERIC J, who purchase 121,210 shares at the price of $8.67 back on May 13. After this action, FOSS ERIC J now owns 121,210 shares of Diversey Holdings Ltd., valued at $1,050,782 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DSEY

Equity return is now at value -19.70, with -3.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.