Discover Financial Services (DFS) Stock Sees a-2.25 Decrease

The stock of Discover Financial Services (DFS) has seen a -0.54% decrease in the past week, with a -6.39% drop in the past month, and a 5.68% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.94% for DFS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.81% for DFS stock, with a simple moving average of 7.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) Right Now?

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DFS is 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DFS is $117.78, which is $5.76 above the current price. The public float for DFS is 260.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DFS on March 08, 2023 was 2.39M shares.

DFS) stock’s latest price update

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS)’s stock price has decreased by -2.25 compared to its previous closing price of 113.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/19/23 that What Discover’s Earnings Report Says About Americans’ Financial Health

Analysts’ Opinion of DFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DFS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DFS by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for DFS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $96 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DFS reach a price target of $120, previously predicting the price at $115. The rating they have provided for DFS stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

DFS Trading at 2.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares sank -4.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DFS fell by -0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.15. In addition, Discover Financial Services saw 13.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DFS starting from Eichfeld Robert Andrew, who sale 13,477 shares at the price of $114.18 back on Mar 03. After this action, Eichfeld Robert Andrew now owns 31,509 shares of Discover Financial Services, valued at $1,538,804 using the latest closing price.

Minetti Carlos, the EVP, Pres. – Consumer Banking of Discover Financial Services, sale 7,000 shares at $118.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Minetti Carlos is holding 114,493 shares at $826,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.75 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Discover Financial Services stands at +28.72. Equity return is now at value 33.20, with 3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Discover Financial Services (DFS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.