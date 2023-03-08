Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI)’s stock price has increased by 3.08 compared to its previous closing price of 1.30. However, the company has experienced a -12.99% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DBGI is 4.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.82% of that float. The average trading volume for DBGI on March 08, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

DBGI’s Market Performance

DBGI’s stock has seen a -12.99% decrease for the week, with a -56.07% drop in the past month and a -64.27% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.45% for Digital Brands Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -32.88% for DBGI stock, with a simple moving average of -86.55% for the last 200 days.

DBGI Trading at -53.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.83%, as shares sank -57.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBGI fell by -12.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9048. In addition, Digital Brands Group Inc. saw -68.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DBGI

Equity return is now at value 265.90, with -88.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.