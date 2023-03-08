DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s (DICE) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) has seen a -4.46% decrease in the past week, with a -8.62% drop in the past month, and a -21.85% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.79% for DICE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.65% for DICE stock, with a simple moving average of 14.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DICE is $64.43, which is $35.92 above than the current price. The public float for DICE is 45.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.55% of that float. The average trading volume of DICE on March 08, 2023 was 398.33K shares.

DICE) stock’s latest price update

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE)’s stock price has decreased by -9.41 compared to its previous closing price of 31.47. However, the company has seen a -4.46% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of DICE

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to DICE, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

DICE Trading at -6.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.99%, as shares sank -8.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DICE fell by -4.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.76. In addition, DICE Therapeutics Inc. saw -8.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DICE starting from RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., who purchase 1,640,000 shares at the price of $36.50 back on Oct 17. After this action, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. now owns 6,848,911 shares of DICE Therapeutics Inc., valued at $59,860,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DICE

Equity return is now at value -26.80, with -24.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.