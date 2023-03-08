Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO)’s stock price has decreased by -4.95 compared to its previous closing price of 13.12. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Right Now?

The public float for DO is 100.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.06% of that float. The average trading volume of DO on March 08, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

DO’s Market Performance

DO’s stock has seen a 4.97% increase for the week, with a 1.30% rise in the past month and a 25.45% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.54% for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.75% for DO stock, with a simple moving average of 43.58% for the last 200 days.

DO Trading at 9.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.81%, as shares surge +1.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DO rose by +4.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.14. In addition, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. saw 19.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DO starting from Savarino Dominic A, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $12.25 back on Mar 01. After this action, Savarino Dominic A now owns 25,309 shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc., valued at $122,516 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.12 for the present operating margin

+0.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. stands at -12.27. Equity return is now at value -14.40, with -6.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In summary, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.