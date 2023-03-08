DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT)’s stock price has increased by 1.81 compared to its previous closing price of 11.85. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) is above average at 31.35x, while the 36-month beta value is -0.20.

The public float for DHT is 134.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DHT on March 08, 2023 was 2.43M shares.

DHT’s Market Performance

The stock of DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) has seen a 4.55% increase in the past week, with a 39.64% rise in the past month, and a 22.74% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.99% for DHT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.07% for DHT stock, with a simple moving average of 46.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DHT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DHT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $9 based on the research report published on July 21st of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DHT reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for DHT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 27th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to DHT, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on August 11th of the previous year.

DHT Trading at 26.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares surge +32.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHT rose by +3.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +108.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.21. In addition, DHT Holdings Inc. saw 35.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.31 for the present operating margin

+15.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for DHT Holdings Inc. stands at +13.66. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 4.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.