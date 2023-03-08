Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN)’s stock price has decreased by -5.68 compared to its previous closing price of 0.45. however, the company has experienced a -19.23% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) Right Now?

The public float for CYBN is 147.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.04% of that float. The average trading volume of CYBN on March 08, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CYBN’s Market Performance

CYBN stock saw a decrease of -19.23% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.55% and a quarterly a decrease of 17.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.42% for Cybin Inc. (CYBN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.69% for CYBN stock, with a simple moving average of -24.16% for the last 200 days.

CYBN Trading at -0.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.30%, as shares sank -4.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYBN fell by -19.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4590. In addition, Cybin Inc. saw 41.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CYBN

Equity return is now at value -78.30, with -71.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.38.

Conclusion

In summary, Cybin Inc. (CYBN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.