CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP)’s stock price has decreased by -1.71 compared to its previous closing price of 71.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.03% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/21/23 that CoStar CEO Says Firm Not Buying Move Business From News Corp

Is It Worth Investing in CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) Right Now?

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 76.20x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.89. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) by analysts is $84.31, which is $13.61 above the current market price. The public float for CSGP is 402.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.17% of that float. On March 08, 2023, the average trading volume of CSGP was 2.50M shares.

CSGP’s Market Performance

CSGP stock saw a decrease of -0.03% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.76% and a quarterly a decrease of -15.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.49% for CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.99% for CSGP stock, with a simple moving average of -2.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSGP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CSGP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CSGP in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $100 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSGP reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for CSGP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 18th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to CSGP, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

CSGP Trading at -7.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares sank -6.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSGP fell by -0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.10. In addition, CoStar Group Inc. saw -8.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSGP starting from SIMURO FRANK, who sale 35,220 shares at the price of $70.09 back on Mar 01. After this action, SIMURO FRANK now owns 337,577 shares of CoStar Group Inc., valued at $2,468,570 using the latest closing price.

Hill John W, the Director of CoStar Group Inc., sale 3,650 shares at $78.92 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Hill John W is holding 20,734 shares at $288,058 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSGP

Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.