Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD) Stock Experiences 41.40% Monthly Change

In the past week, ADD stock has gone up by 1.07%, with a monthly gain of 41.40% and a quarterly surge of 140.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.05% for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.84% for ADD stock, with a simple moving average of -28.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ADD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ADD is also noteworthy at 2.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ADD is $4800.00, The public float for ADD is 8.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.33% of that float. The average trading volume of ADD on March 08, 2023 was 126.68K shares.

ADD) stock’s latest price update

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ADD)’s stock price has decreased by -12.87 compared to its previous closing price of 2.32. however, the company has experienced a 1.07% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ADD Trading at 41.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.14%, as shares surge +23.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +134.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADD fell by -6.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.83. In addition, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. saw 121.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ADD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -477.62 for the present operating margin
  • +19.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stands at -467.39. Equity return is now at value -127.00, with -121.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.55.

Conclusion

In summary, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

