Cognex Corporation (CGNX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.55 compared to its previous closing price of 48.77. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) Right Now?

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 39.40x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.61. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The public float for CGNX is 166.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.72% of that float. On March 08, 2023, the average trading volume of CGNX was 823.58K shares.

CGNX’s Market Performance

The stock of Cognex Corporation (CGNX) has seen a 2.28% increase in the past week, with a -13.24% drop in the past month, and a -4.45% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.26% for CGNX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.52% for CGNX stock, with a simple moving average of 2.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CGNX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CGNX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CGNX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $44 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to CGNX, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on January 17th of the current year.

CGNX Trading at -4.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares sank -10.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGNX rose by +2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.50. In addition, Cognex Corporation saw 2.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGNX starting from ALIAS PATRICK, who sale 4,375 shares at the price of $49.53 back on Mar 06. After this action, ALIAS PATRICK now owns 0 shares of Cognex Corporation, valued at $216,676 using the latest closing price.

ALIAS PATRICK, the Director of Cognex Corporation, sale 600 shares at $49.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that ALIAS PATRICK is holding 0 shares at $29,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGNX

Equity return is now at value 15.50, with 11.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cognex Corporation (CGNX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.