CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS)’s stock price has increased by 0.76 compared to its previous closing price of 58.93. However, the company has seen a 2.76% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) Right Now?

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.54x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.35. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted for CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) by analysts is $68.86, which is $9.56 above the current market price. The public float for CMS is 288.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.02% of that float. On March 08, 2023, the average trading volume of CMS was 1.81M shares.

CMS’s Market Performance

The stock of CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) has seen a 2.76% increase in the past week, with a -6.42% drop in the past month, and a -0.93% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for CMS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.76% for CMS stock, with a simple moving average of -6.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMS

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMS reach a price target of $64, previously predicting the price at $61. The rating they have provided for CMS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 21st, 2022.

Seaport Research Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to CMS, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

CMS Trading at -4.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares sank -4.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMS rose by +2.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.29. In addition, CMS Energy Corporation saw -6.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMS starting from Johnson Shaun M, who sale 814 shares at the price of $61.74 back on Feb 13. After this action, Johnson Shaun M now owns 57,304 shares of CMS Energy Corporation, valued at $50,253 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Shaun M, the SVP and General Counsel of CMS Energy Corporation, sale 420 shares at $60.80 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Johnson Shaun M is holding 44,425 shares at $25,538 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.24 for the present operating margin

+19.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for CMS Energy Corporation stands at +9.69. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To sum up, CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.