CME Group Inc. (CME) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.42. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CME Group Inc. (CME) is $199.27, which is $22.64 above the current market price. The public float for CME is 358.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CME on March 08, 2023 was 1.87M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CME) stock’s latest price update

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME)’s stock price has decreased by -1.45 compared to its previous closing price of 184.90. However, the company has seen a -1.69% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/26/22 that CME’s Earnings Show Not All Exchanges Are Seeing a Trading Slowdown

CME’s Market Performance

CME Group Inc. (CME) has experienced a -1.69% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.21% rise in the past month, and a 5.91% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for CME. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.60% for CME stock, with a simple moving average of -0.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CME stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CME by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CME in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $191 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CME reach a price target of $200, previously predicting the price at $212. The rating they have provided for CME stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to CME, setting the target price at $220 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

CME Trading at 2.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +4.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CME fell by -1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $185.55. In addition, CME Group Inc. saw 8.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CME starting from SHEPARD WILLIAM R, who purchase 1,244 shares at the price of $175.98 back on Jan 18. After this action, SHEPARD WILLIAM R now owns 249,376 shares of CME Group Inc., valued at $218,906 using the latest closing price.

SHEPARD WILLIAM R, the Director of CME Group Inc., purchase 55 shares at $175.98 during a trade that took place back on Jan 18, which means that SHEPARD WILLIAM R is holding 2,212 shares at $9,651 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.08 for the present operating margin

+79.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for CME Group Inc. stands at +53.71. Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CME Group Inc. (CME) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.