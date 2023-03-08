Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU)’s stock price has decreased by -0.58 compared to its previous closing price of 29.32. but the company has seen a -5.17% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/16/21 that Nio, Halliburton, Roblox: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) is $34.20, which is $5.35 above the current market price. The public float for YOU is 72.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.66% of that float. On March 08, 2023, YOU’s average trading volume was 1.18M shares.

YOU’s Market Performance

YOU stock saw a decrease of -5.17% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.44% and a quarterly a decrease of -12.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.29% for Clear Secure Inc. (YOU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.70% for YOU stock, with a simple moving average of 9.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YOU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YOU stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for YOU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for YOU in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $40 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YOU reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for YOU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 03rd, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to YOU, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on July 26th of the previous year.

YOU Trading at -0.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YOU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.95%, as shares sank -12.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YOU fell by -5.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.74. In addition, Clear Secure Inc. saw 6.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YOU starting from BOYD JEFFERY H, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $28.75 back on Mar 03. After this action, BOYD JEFFERY H now owns 12,050 shares of Clear Secure Inc., valued at $1,437,260 using the latest closing price.

GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., the 10% Owner of Clear Secure Inc., sale 1,801,352 shares at $29.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 26, which means that GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. is holding 4,861,120 shares at $52,239,208 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YOU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.50 for the present operating margin

+58.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clear Secure Inc. stands at -14.99. Equity return is now at value -22.80, with -7.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.