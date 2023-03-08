Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) has gone down by -0.13% for the week, with a 0.93% rise in the past month and a 0.72% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.56% for CHD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.25% for CHD stock, with a simple moving average of 1.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) Right Now?

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 49.83x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.46. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) by analysts is $86.37, which is $3.33 above the current market price. The public float for CHD is 243.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.47% of that float. On March 08, 2023, the average trading volume of CHD was 1.36M shares.

CHD) stock’s latest price update

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD)’s stock price has increased by 0.08 compared to its previous closing price of 83.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.13% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/30/21 that Supply-Chain Crisis Has Companies Asking if They Should Still Advertise

Analysts’ Opinion of CHD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHD stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CHD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CHD in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $85 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to CHD, setting the target price at $93 in the report published on February 07th of the current year.

CHD Trading at 1.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares surge +0.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHD fell by -0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.48. In addition, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. saw 3.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHD starting from Price Penry W, who sale 17,544 shares at the price of $83.90 back on Feb 28. After this action, Price Penry W now owns 24,311 shares of Church & Dwight Co. Inc., valued at $1,471,942 using the latest closing price.

Hemsey Rene, the EVP, Chief HR Officer of Church & Dwight Co. Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $76.77 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that Hemsey Rene is holding 6,259 shares at $383,855 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.12 for the present operating margin

+39.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. stands at +7.70. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.