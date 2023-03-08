Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM)’s stock price has decreased by -2.69 compared to its previous closing price of 6.31. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.60.

The public float for CIM is 228.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CIM on March 08, 2023 was 1.93M shares.

CIM’s Market Performance

CIM’s stock has seen a -5.39% decrease for the week, with a -18.57% drop in the past month and a -11.65% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.30% for Chimera Investment Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.06% for CIM stock, with a simple moving average of -18.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CIM by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CIM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $10 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to CIM, setting the target price at $19.50 in the report published on August 21st of the previous year.

CIM Trading at -7.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares sank -15.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIM fell by -5.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.70. In addition, Chimera Investment Corporation saw 11.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIM

Equity return is now at value -20.20, with -4.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.