Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) is 2.53x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CHMI is 1.35. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) is $7.00, which is $1.42 above the current market price. The public float for CHMI is 20.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.10% of that float. On March 08, 2023, CHMI’s average trading volume was 350.37K shares.

CHMI) stock’s latest price update

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI)’s stock price has decreased by -9.66 compared to its previous closing price of 6.60. Despite this, the company has experienced a -11.01% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CHMI’s Market Performance

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) has experienced a -11.01% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.84% drop in the past month, and a 2.27% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.35% for CHMI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.47% for CHMI stock, with a simple moving average of -5.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHMI

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHMI reach a price target of $10.50, previously predicting the price at $12.50. The rating they have provided for CHMI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 10th, 2020.

FBR & Co. gave a rating of “Buy” to CHMI, setting the target price at $19.50 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

CHMI Trading at -9.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares sank -15.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHMI fell by -10.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.76. In addition, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation saw 2.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHMI starting from Lown Jeffrey B, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $5.13 back on Sep 29. After this action, Lown Jeffrey B now owns 15,264 shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, valued at $7,693 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.60 for the present operating margin

+77.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation stands at +20.36. Equity return is now at value 35.50, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.