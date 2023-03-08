Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) has seen a -2.65% decrease in the past week, with a -11.92% drop in the past month, and a -8.87% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for CHTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.38% for CHTR stock, with a simple moving average of -10.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) Right Now?

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CHTR is 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CHTR is $468.77, which is $116.94 above the current price. The public float for CHTR is 99.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHTR on March 08, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

CHTR) stock’s latest price update

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR)’s stock price has decreased by -3.05 compared to its previous closing price of 369.11. However, the company has seen a -2.65% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/14/22 that Charter Stock Slumps on Plans to Boost Network Capital Spending

Analysts’ Opinion of CHTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHTR stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CHTR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CHTR in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $440 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHTR reach a price target of $550, previously predicting the price at $380. The rating they have provided for CHTR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to CHTR, setting the target price at $340 in the report published on December 23rd of the previous year.

CHTR Trading at -5.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -11.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHTR fell by -2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $384.02. In addition, Charter Communications Inc. saw 5.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHTR starting from Rutledge Thomas, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $383.64 back on Feb 22. After this action, Rutledge Thomas now owns 17,493 shares of Charter Communications Inc., valued at $11,509,350 using the latest closing price.

Miron Steven A, the Director of Charter Communications Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $384.35 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that Miron Steven A is holding 9,173 shares at $960,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.66 for the present operating margin

+43.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Charter Communications Inc. stands at +9.36. Equity return is now at value 50.60, with 3.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.