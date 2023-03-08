Cerus Corporation (CERS) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, CERS stock has gone down by -2.45%, with a monthly decline of -14.15% and a quarterly plunge of -32.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.60% for Cerus Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.65% for CERS stock, with a simple moving average of -32.51% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CERS is also noteworthy at 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CERS is $7.75, which is $4.96 above than the current price. The public float for CERS is 171.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.81% of that float. The average trading volume of CERS on March 08, 2023 was 1.52M shares.

CERS) stock’s latest price update

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.71 compared to its previous closing price of 2.81. However, the company has experienced a -2.45% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

In the past week, CERS stock has gone down by -2.45%, with a monthly decline of -14.15% and a quarterly plunge of -32.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.60% for Cerus Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.65% for CERS stock, with a simple moving average of -32.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CERS

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CERS reach a price target of $3.75. The rating they have provided for CERS stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to CERS, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on October 08th of the previous year.

CERS Trading at -11.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CERS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.40%, as shares sank -12.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CERS fell by -2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.91. In addition, Cerus Corporation saw -23.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CERS starting from Swisher Daniel N JR, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $3.91 back on Nov 10. After this action, Swisher Daniel N JR now owns 113,808 shares of Cerus Corporation, valued at $48,875 using the latest closing price.

Menard Chrystal, the Chief Legal Officer of Cerus Corporation, sale 10,000 shares at $5.18 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Menard Chrystal is holding 164,871 shares at $51,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CERS

Equity return is now at value -57.80, with -19.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Cerus Corporation (CERS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.