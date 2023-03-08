cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for YCBD is 2.16.

The public float for YCBD is 40.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YCBD on March 08, 2023 was 211.05K shares.

YCBD stock's latest price update

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX: YCBD)’s stock price has increased by 9.94 compared to its previous closing price of 0.23. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/04/22 that SEC Charges Cannabis and SPAC Promoter With Fraud

YCBD’s Market Performance

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) has experienced a 3.31% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -24.47% drop in the past month, and a -22.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.03% for YCBD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.13% for YCBD stock, with a simple moving average of -30.76% for the last 200 days.

YCBD Trading at -9.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YCBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.12%, as shares sank -26.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YCBD rose by +3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2675. In addition, cbdMD Inc. saw 10.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.