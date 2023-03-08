Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, CPRX stock has gone down by -0.72%, with a monthly decline of -5.90% and a quarterly plunge of -12.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.98% for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.80% for CPRX stock, with a simple moving average of 14.03% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) Right Now?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CPRX is 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for CPRX is $20.90, which is $5.75 above the current price. The public float for CPRX is 97.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CPRX on March 08, 2023 was 2.38M shares.

CPRX) stock’s latest price update

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX)’s stock price has increased by 0.33 compared to its previous closing price of 15.10. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPRX

In the past week, CPRX stock has gone down by -0.72%, with a monthly decline of -5.90% and a quarterly plunge of -12.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.98% for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.80% for CPRX stock, with a simple moving average of 14.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPRX stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for CPRX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CPRX in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $15.50 based on the research report published on August 24th of the previous year 2022.

CPRX Trading at -11.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares sank -4.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRX fell by -0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +122.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.39. In addition, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -18.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRX starting from INGENITO GARY, who sale 5,918 shares at the price of $16.85 back on Dec 06. After this action, INGENITO GARY now owns 30,802 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $99,718 using the latest closing price.

Miller Steve, the Chief Operating Officer of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $17.34 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Miller Steve is holding 553,791 shares at $346,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.20 for the present operating margin

+84.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +28.03. Equity return is now at value 28.50, with 24.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.