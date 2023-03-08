Catalent Inc. (CTLT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CTLT is at 1.19.

The average price suggested by analysts for CTLT is $81.83, which is $11.11 above the current market price. The public float for CTLT is 179.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.92% of that float. The average trading volume for CTLT on March 08, 2023 was 2.62M shares.

CTLT) stock’s latest price update

Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT)’s stock price has decreased by -4.95 compared to its previous closing price of 71.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CTLT’s Market Performance

Catalent Inc. (CTLT) has seen a -0.60% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 20.98% gain in the past month and a 29.78% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.68% for CTLT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.05% for CTLT stock, with a simple moving average of -12.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTLT

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to CTLT, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

CTLT Trading at 18.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares surge +1.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTLT fell by -0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.98. In addition, Catalent Inc. saw 50.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTLT starting from Hopson Ricky, who sale 643 shares at the price of $49.36 back on Jan 23. After this action, Hopson Ricky now owns 16,452 shares of Catalent Inc., valued at $31,738 using the latest closing price.

Boerman Manja, the Pres. BioModalities Division of Catalent Inc., sale 780 shares at $51.70 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Boerman Manja is holding 15,860 shares at $40,326 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTLT

Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Catalent Inc. (CTLT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.