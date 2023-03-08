Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM)’s stock price has decreased by -27.41 compared to its previous closing price of 1.35. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -21.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) Right Now?

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CTRM is at 0.93. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CTRM is 94.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.18% of that float. The average trading volume for CTRM on March 08, 2023 was 499.27K shares.

CTRM’s Market Performance

CTRM’s stock has seen a -21.60% decrease for the week, with a -24.03% drop in the past month and a -37.58% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.60% for Castor Maritime Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.47% for CTRM stock, with a simple moving average of -28.56% for the last 200 days.

CTRM Trading at -20.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.00%, as shares sank -29.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRM fell by -23.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2780. In addition, Castor Maritime Inc. saw -12.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.04 for the present operating margin

+49.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Castor Maritime Inc. stands at +39.58. Equity return is now at value 26.80, with 19.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.