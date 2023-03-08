CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.20.

The public float for PRTS is 50.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.22% of that float. On March 08, 2023, the average trading volume of PRTS was 829.49K shares.

PRTS) stock’s latest price update

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS)’s stock price has decreased by -3.78 compared to its previous closing price of 6.35. but the company has seen a -2.55% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PRTS’s Market Performance

PRTS’s stock has fallen by -2.55% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.21% and a quarterly rise of 12.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.12% for CarParts.com Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.50% for PRTS stock, with a simple moving average of -6.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRTS stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for PRTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRTS in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $18 based on the research report published on March 04th of the previous year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRTS reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for PRTS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 09th, 2020.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to PRTS, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on September 01st of the previous year.

PRTS Trading at -7.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares sank -7.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRTS fell by -2.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.58. In addition, CarParts.com Inc. saw -2.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRTS starting from BARNES JIM, who purchase 24,600 shares at the price of $6.12 back on Dec 14. After this action, BARNES JIM now owns 66,597 shares of CarParts.com Inc., valued at $150,552 using the latest closing price.

Lockwood Ryan, the Chief Financial Officer of CarParts.com Inc., purchase 9,000 shares at $5.28 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Lockwood Ryan is holding 29,283 shares at $47,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRTS

Equity return is now at value 0.20, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.