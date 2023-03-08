Camden Property Trust (CPT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.56x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Camden Property Trust (CPT) by analysts is $137.74, which is $26.82 above the current market price. The public float for CPT is 105.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.98% of that float. On March 08, 2023, the average trading volume of CPT was 868.58K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CPT) stock’s latest price update

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT)’s stock price has decreased by -4.41 compared to its previous closing price of 117.19. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CPT’s Market Performance

Camden Property Trust (CPT) has seen a -2.39% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.98% decline in the past month and a -6.56% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for CPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.90% for CPT stock, with a simple moving average of -10.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CPT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CPT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $136 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPT reach a price target of $125, previously predicting the price at $119. The rating they have provided for CPT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to CPT, setting the target price at $137 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

CPT Trading at -4.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares sank -8.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPT fell by -2.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.53. In addition, Camden Property Trust saw 0.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPT starting from Sengelmann William W., who sale 10,292 shares at the price of $112.57 back on Jan 04. After this action, Sengelmann William W. now owns 68,667 shares of Camden Property Trust, valued at $1,158,551 using the latest closing price.

Gallagher Michael P, the Chief Accounting Officer of Camden Property Trust, sale 1,332 shares at $112.57 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Gallagher Michael P is holding 28,110 shares at $149,943 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.40 for the present operating margin

+22.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Camden Property Trust stands at +45.65. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Camden Property Trust (CPT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.