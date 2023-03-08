Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS)’s stock price has decreased by -1.04 compared to its previous closing price of 197.40. however, the company has experienced a 1.25% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 02/13/23 that Why Fidelity National Stock Is the Market’s Worst Performer

Is It Worth Investing in Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) Right Now?

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.28x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CDNS is 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CDNS is $215.00, which is $18.94 above the current price. The public float for CDNS is 271.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDNS on March 08, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

CDNS’s Market Performance

CDNS stock saw an increase of 1.25% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.11% and a quarterly increase of 13.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.99% for Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.56% for CDNS stock, with a simple moving average of 16.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDNS stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for CDNS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CDNS in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $200 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to CDNS, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

CDNS Trading at 8.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +5.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDNS rose by +1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $192.82. In addition, Cadence Design Systems Inc. saw 21.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDNS starting from TAN LIP BU, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $194.07 back on Feb 28. After this action, TAN LIP BU now owns 868,040 shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc., valued at $5,822,185 using the latest closing price.

ZAMAN ANEEL, the Sr. Vice President of Cadence Design Systems Inc., sale 1,553 shares at $193.26 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that ZAMAN ANEEL is holding 86,053 shares at $300,133 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.15 for the present operating margin

+89.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cadence Design Systems Inc. stands at +23.84. Equity return is now at value 31.30, with 18.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.