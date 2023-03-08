Cadence Bank (CADE) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cadence Bank (CADE) is $30.32, which is $4.76 above the current market price. The public float for CADE is 154.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CADE on March 08, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

CADE) stock’s latest price update

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE)’s stock price has decreased by -1.20 compared to its previous closing price of 25.91. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.61% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CADE’s Market Performance

Cadence Bank (CADE) has seen a -3.61% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.16% decline in the past month and a -12.09% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.42% for CADE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.08% for CADE stock, with a simple moving average of -1.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CADE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CADE stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CADE by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CADE in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $32 based on the research report published on December 05th of the previous year 2022.

Janney, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CADE reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for CADE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 17th, 2022.

Janney gave a rating of “Buy” to CADE, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

CADE Trading at -1.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CADE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares sank -7.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CADE fell by -3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.87. In addition, Cadence Bank saw 3.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CADE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cadence Bank stands at +22.78. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cadence Bank (CADE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.