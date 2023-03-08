Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.’s (BAM) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, BAM stock has gone up by 0.12%, with a monthly decline of -0.12% and a quarterly surge of 1.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.28% for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.29% for BAM stock, with a simple moving average of 5.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) Right Now?

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.77x.

The public float for BAM is 398.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.86% of that float. On March 08, 2023, the average trading volume of BAM was 1.81M shares.

BAM) stock’s latest price update

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM)’s stock price has decreased by -2.29 compared to its previous closing price of 34.45. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for BAM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BAM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $35 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2022.

CIBC, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BAM reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for BAM stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on December 16th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to BAM, setting the target price at $71.50 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

BAM Trading at 4.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares surge +0.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAM rose by +0.12%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.46. In addition, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. saw 17.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAM starting from BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN, who sale 970,000 shares at the price of $24.53 back on Dec 01. After this action, BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN now owns 12,311,712 shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., valued at $23,794,100 using the latest closing price.

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN, the of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., sale 970,000 shares at $24.53 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN is holding 12,311,712 shares at $23,794,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.