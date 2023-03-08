Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, BKD stock has gone up by 0.93%, with a monthly gain of 16.43% and a quarterly plunge of -2.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.17% for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.13% for BKD stock, with a simple moving average of -20.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BKD is at 1.29.

The public float for BKD is 181.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.21% of that float. The average trading volume for BKD on March 08, 2023 was 2.46M shares.

BKD stock's latest price update

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD)’s stock price has decreased by -0.91 compared to its previous closing price of 3.29. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKD stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for BKD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BKD in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $4 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKD reach a price target of $9.80. The rating they have provided for BKD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to BKD, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on June 11th of the previous year.

BKD Trading at 12.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.59%, as shares surge +23.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKD rose by +0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.07. In addition, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. saw 19.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKD starting from Asher Jordan R, who sale 17,200 shares at the price of $3.33 back on Mar 02. After this action, Asher Jordan R now owns 102,965 shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc., valued at $57,286 using the latest closing price.

BUMSTEAD FRANK M, the Director of Brookdale Senior Living Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $3.09 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that BUMSTEAD FRANK M is holding 401,291 shares at $154,415 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.76 for the present operating margin

+9.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stands at -8.47. Equity return is now at value -43.60, with -3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.