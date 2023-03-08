Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) has seen a -1.57% decrease in the past week, with a 11.56% gain in the past month, and a 26.45% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.46% for BRMK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.27% for BRMK stock, with a simple moving average of -10.23% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BRMK is 0.95. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) is $5.50, which is $5.98 above the current market price. The public float for BRMK is 127.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.91% of that float. On March 08, 2023, BRMK’s average trading volume was 1.80M shares.

BRMK) stock’s latest price update

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK)’s stock price has decreased by -0.79 compared to its previous closing price of 5.06. however, the company has experienced a -1.57% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRMK

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRMK reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $7.50. The rating they have provided for BRMK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 21st, 2022.

BRMK Trading at 18.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares surge +15.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRMK fell by -1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.55. In addition, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. saw 41.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRMK starting from Ward Brian Phillip, who purchase 31,925 shares at the price of $6.26 back on Jun 14. After this action, Ward Brian Phillip now owns 114,748 shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., valued at $200,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRMK

Equity return is now at value -10.80, with -9.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.