Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) Stock Faces 2.06% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) has seen a -1.77% decrease in the past week, with a -5.44% drop in the past month, and a -3.43% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for BRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.78% for BRX stock, with a simple moving average of 1.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) Right Now?

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.02x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.57. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) by analysts is $25.12, which is $2.88 above the current market price. The public float for BRX is 298.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.55% of that float. On March 08, 2023, the average trading volume of BRX was 2.58M shares.

BRX) stock’s latest price update

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX)’s stock price has decreased by -2.67 compared to its previous closing price of 22.85. however, the company has experienced a -1.77% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRX stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for BRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BRX in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $29 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRX reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for BRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Underperform” to BRX, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

BRX Trading at -2.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares sank -4.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRX fell by -1.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.83. In addition, Brixmor Property Group Inc. saw -1.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRX starting from Aman Angela M, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $23.04 back on Feb 15. After this action, Aman Angela M now owns 162,054 shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc., valued at $288,000 using the latest closing price.

Berman Michael B, the Director of Brixmor Property Group Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $22.96 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Berman Michael B is holding 45,146 shares at $344,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.48 for the present operating margin

+46.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brixmor Property Group Inc. stands at +29.00. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.