Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH)’s stock price has decreased by -0.78 compared to its previous closing price of 96.28. However, the company has experienced a 0.84% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/11/22 that Judge Rebuffs DOJ Request to Block Booz Allen’s Cybersecurity Deal

Is It Worth Investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) is above average at 29.69x. The 36-month beta value for BAH is also noteworthy at 0.61.

The average price estimated by analysts for BAH is $112.55, which is $17.14 above than the current price. The public float for BAH is 129.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.95% of that float. The average trading volume of BAH on March 08, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

BAH’s Market Performance

BAH’s stock has seen a 0.84% increase for the week, with a -1.35% drop in the past month and a -11.91% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.53% for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.59% for BAH stock, with a simple moving average of -1.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAH

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BAH reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for BAH stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on June 07th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to BAH, setting the target price at $102 in the report published on April 13th of the previous year.

BAH Trading at -2.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares sank -0.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAH rose by +0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.06. In addition, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation saw -8.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAH starting from Dotson Judith, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $104.24 back on Jan 03. After this action, Dotson Judith now owns 62,240 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, valued at $1,563,600 using the latest closing price.

ANDERSON KRISTINE, the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, sale 5,064 shares at $104.28 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that ANDERSON KRISTINE is holding 63,948 shares at $528,074 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.19 for the present operating margin

+22.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation stands at +5.54. Equity return is now at value 41.60, with 7.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In summary, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.