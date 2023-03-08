Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) has seen a 4.75% increase in the past week, with a -7.98% drop in the past month, and a 3.37% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.68% for BE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.92% for BE stock, with a simple moving average of 8.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BE is also noteworthy at 2.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BE is $29.68, which is $6.98 above than the current price. The public float for BE is 162.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.73% of that float. The average trading volume of BE on March 08, 2023 was 2.31M shares.

BE) stock’s latest price update

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE)’s stock price has decreased by -0.26 compared to its previous closing price of 22.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.75% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/12/22 that 6 Stocks to Play the Push for Renewable Energy

Analysts’ Opinion of BE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BE stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BE in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $27 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BE reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for BE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to BE, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

BE Trading at 1.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares sank -5.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BE rose by +4.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.86. In addition, Bloom Energy Corporation saw 18.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BE starting from ZERVIGON EDDY, who sale 22,797 shares at the price of $21.57 back on Feb 27. After this action, ZERVIGON EDDY now owns 124,808 shares of Bloom Energy Corporation, valued at $491,731 using the latest closing price.

Sridhar KR, the Chairman & CEO of Bloom Energy Corporation, sale 63,777 shares at $22.26 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Sridhar KR is holding 538,108 shares at $1,419,676 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BE

Equity return is now at value -490.20, with -17.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.