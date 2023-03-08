Bionomics Limited (BNOX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ: BNOX)’s stock price has increased by 20.28 compared to its previous closing price of 3.60. However, the company has experienced a 44.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ: BNOX) Right Now?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bionomics Limited (BNOX) is $8.67, which is $4.34 above the current market price. The public float for BNOX is 8.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BNOX on March 08, 2023 was 12.25K shares.

BNOX’s Market Performance

BNOX’s stock has seen a 44.33% increase for the week, with a 5.61% rise in the past month and a -40.19% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 40.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.11% for Bionomics Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.68% for BNOX stock, with a simple moving average of -43.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNOX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BNOX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BNOX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $54 based on the research report published on January 10th of the previous year 2022.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BNOX reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for BNOX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 10th, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to BNOX, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on January 10th of the previous year.

BNOX Trading at 2.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 40.05%, as shares surge +4.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNOX rose by +44.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.60. In addition, Bionomics Limited saw -6.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bionomics Limited (BNOX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.